Returning from my early run this morning, I checked social media and was struck by the news that Israel placed second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

What should have been just another headline from the world of entertainment instead felt like a punch to the stomach. At a time when music is meant to unite, celebrate diversity, and express the deepest truths of humanity, I could not separate the glamour of the stage from the cries of suffering coming from Gaza.

That is why I chose to boycott this year’s Eurovision.

I could not bring myself to celebrate a show where, while a nation was being applauded under spotlights, its government was inflicting catastrophic violence on another people. Hundreds of lives are being lost. Entire families erased. Homes flattened. And yet, as lights flashed and music played, the show went on – as if these realities did not exist. I felt that watching, enjoying, or even staying silent would make me complicit. I don’t want to be a spectator of horror.

But this is not about one country. Nor is it about one conflict. It is about the broader crisis we are living in – one that spans from Gaza to Ukraine, and far beyond. At the heart of all this devastation lies a fundamental truth that has been dangerously distorted: the value of human life.

What is happening in Gaza and Ukraine is a consequence of something deeper and more terrifying – the hijacking of the sacred value of life by those in power. When we, as humans, begin to believe that we have the right to decide who lives and who dies, we fall into a moral abyss. We are not the authors of life. Life is not ours to give or take as we please. It is a gift, one that should be treasured and protected at all costs.

But when power is abused – when leaders, regimes, or systems begin to determine who deserves to be born, who is allowed to exist, and who can be erased without consequence – we lose something essential. We lose our humanity.

This hijacking takes many forms. It can be seen in bombs falling on civilian homes. It can be seen in the neglect of displaced people. It can be seen in the silencing of voices, the dehumanisation of “the other”, and the normalisation of violence through entertainment or politics. And yes, sometimes it can be seen in the quiet acceptance of a musical performance while a humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in real time.

Some might argue that Eurovision is not political – that it’s simply a celebration of music. But music is never neutral.

Art, in all its forms, reflects the world we live in. It can uplift, unite, inspire, but it can also distract, obscure, and desensitise. When it becomes a mask for injustice, we must call it out.

Israel’s singer Yuval Raphael during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Photos: AFP

I’m not boycotting Eurovision because I hate music. I’m boycotting it because I love what music is supposed to stand for: truth, beauty, humanity, and peace. I believe in the power of art to transform hearts and minds. But not when it becomes a tool to distract from atrocities.

I also believe we need a consistent ethic of life. That means defending life not only in warzones, but also in everyday decisions – how we treat the vulnerable, the unborn, the elderly, the marginalised. Life is not disposable. It is not conditional. It is not earned by nationality, religion, or usefulness. It is sacred. Always.

To those who celebrate Eurovision, I understand the desire for joy in dark times. We need joy. But joy cannot come at the expense of justice. And silence, in moments of injustice, is never neutral.

We all have different roles to play. For me, this year, it meant turning off the screen.

It meant refusing to applaud when others are being silenced. It meant choosing conscience over comfort.

My boycott is a small act. But it is also a statement. A refusal. A prayer. That someday soon, we will no longer need to choose between entertainment and empathy. That we will remember what it means to value life, every life, without exception.

Until then, I will not be a spectator.

Noel Formosa is mayor of San Lawrenz.