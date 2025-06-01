Q. Japan’s economy has long been criticised for stagnation and deflation. What makes this moment different?

A. Japan has historically struggled with deflation, a problem far harder for central banks to tackle than inflation. For nearly 30 years, prices fell year after year, sapping growth and weakening consumer confidence. But we’re now seeing a shift.

Inflation is returning and with it, growth. This may sound counterintuitive given the global panic over inflation in recent years, but in Japan’s case, it’s a welcome sign of recovery.

Part of the reason for this renewed momentum lies in the structural reforms initiated by former prime minister Shinzo Abe. These reforms, continued cautiously by subsequent governments, are finally bearing fruit.

While Japan’s GDP growth still lags behind China and the US, its foundations are becoming stronger and more sustainable.

Q. What role is tourism and the Osaka World Expo expected to play in this revival?

A. Tourism has become a significant pillar of Japan’s post-COVID strategy, particularly with the yen at historically weak levels. This makes Japan a far more attractive destination for foreign visitors, boosting domestic consumption and service sectors.

The 2025 Osaka World Expo is being positioned as a major turning point. The Japanese government sees it not just as a tourist magnet, but as a showcase for foreign investment. For decades, Japan exported capital, investing heavily in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia, but attracted relatively little foreign direct investment itself.

Now, the message is clear: Japan is back on the growth map and it’s time for investors to take another look.

Q. You mentioned semiconductors as another key driver. How is Japan positioning itself in this industry?

A. Semiconductors are a huge part of the picture. Japan dominated this space in the 1970s through the 1990s, and while it lost ground over the years, a resurgence is under way.

Japan takes a slow-motion, methodical approach

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has already started manufacturing operations in Japan, and the Japanese workforce, known for discipline and efficiency, is proving to be a major asset.

Unlike the fast-and-aggressive US model, Japan takes a slow-motion, methodical approach. But the structure is already in place.

With global tensions reshaping supply chains, Japan’s role in the semiconductor race is growing, particularly as the US increasingly views Japan as a trusted ally in the Pacific.

Q. Speaking of alliances, how are strategic ties between Japan and the US influencing this economic narrative?

A. The US-Japan partnership runs deep, from economic cooperation to military collaboration. Japan was among the first to buy into the F-35 fighter programme and has developed custom military technologies in partnership with American firms like Mitsubishi.

This strategic alignment predates recent administrations. Even under Obama, the US began shifting military focus towards the Pacific. Today, the alliance is just as strong, with Japan playing a key role as a stabilising force in the region. It’s telling that despite his trade war rhetoric, Trump has remained largely silent about Japan ‒ a sign of mutual reliance and trust.

Q. Global investors seem to be taking note, especially Warren Buffett. What does his confidence in Japan tell us?

A. Warren Buffett has significantly increased his exposure to Japan over the last two years, while reducing stakes in US companies like Apple and Bank of America. His investment focus has been on trading houses − companies that embody Japan’s unique franchise-style business culture.

What’s more interesting is how he’s structured these investments. Rather than taking on currency risk, he’s issuing bonds denominated in yen to finance his Japanese positions. It’s a classic Buffett move − a risk-managed, long-term strategy that avoids complex financial engineering. It also sends a message: Buffett isn’t betting on short-term gains. He sees structural value in Japan and believes the reforms are real and lasting.

Q. How does this align with your investment philosophy?

A. At Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors, we share that same emphasis on risk management and long-term positioning. Like Buffett, we believe in avoiding unnecessary complexity. If you’re investing in yen, it makes sense to finance in yen. Keep things simple, transparent and effective.

We’re also cautious about excessive volatility. Our portfolios aim for lower standard deviations, reflecting our commitment to steady, sustainable growth. Japan’s current trajectory, slow but stable, aligns well with this philosophy.

Q. Finally, what would you say to investors looking at Japan right now?

A. This isn’t about a flashy, overnight turnaround. Japan’s comeback is grounded in discipline, reform and long-term planning. Whether it’s the World Expo, the semiconductor push or its strategic geopolitical position, Japan is laying down markers for durable growth.

The yen’s weakness might boost tourism today, but the broader story is about building economic resilience − with a mix of traditional strengths and forward-looking sectors. For patient investors, Japan might just be one of the most interesting opportunities on the global stage.

