President Myriam Spiteri Debono has revealed she prefers a basic flip phone over a smartphone, citing a dislike of technology and machines.

The 72-year-old head of state offered a glimpse into her personal life during her Times of Malta interview, admitting she has never owned a smartphone.

“I don’t really like technology and machines in general,” she admitted. This extends to her reluctance to drive.

“I gave it a try once, and by the end of the first driving lesson I got so frustrated that I swore I’d never drive again.”

Her preference for a flip phone, she explained, serves a practical purpose.

“Sometimes I’m on the phone with someone and they start getting on my nerves. The beauty of a flip phone is the audible ‘click’ it makes when you close it to hang up.

"It puts my mind at rest that I’ve ended the call, and any lingering frustrations can be safely aired without the risk of being overheard,” she said jokingly.