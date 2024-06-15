As the echoes of the recent elections start fading, I am writing this article hoping to influence future ones. This piece takes inspiration from Roberto Benigni’s impassioned speech about the fundamental right to vote.

Benigni’s message was clear: when we forsake our voting rights, we risk allowing the crowd to choose Barabbas – a stark reminder of the biblical episode where the masses released the criminal Barabbas instead of Jesus. The lesson here is simple: abstaining from voting leaves crucial decisions in the hands of others, who may not always choose wisely.

However, what happens when the choices presented to the electorate are so detached from reality that voting feels almost redundant?

Take, for instance, a 16-year-old voting in a local council election. In some constituencies, the average age of candidates was around 65. The youngest contender was 40 years older than the young voter. This scenario is hardly reflective of our society’s diverse age groups and their unique concerns. It illustrates how our political landscape often fails to cater to the younger generation’s aspirations and issues.

Consider also the plight of a typical family that hasn’t seen a candidate at their doorstep throughout the past five years. In the last elections, there were 707 candidates for council positions and 39 for the European Parliament – 746 candidates. With approximately 150,000 households eligible to vote, it is disheartening that none of these candidates found the time to visit every household at least once!

Instead, campaigns have become inundated with Facebook spam and an avalanche of colourful leaflets (ironically promising a green revolution) within the final fortnight before the elections. Moreover, candidates need to improve their public speaking skills, receive more training and articulate their party’s policies when questioned. This highlights a significant issue: politics has devolved into a popularity contest, where the most recognisable faces win, regardless of their vision or competence.

Political parties must examine their conscience and kickstart serious reforms to regain public trust and quench extremism

Then, there is the constant scaremongering about the rise of the far right. While it is indeed concerning that extremists gain power, the real issue lies not in the symptoms but in the underlying causes. History teaches us that such movements often flourish due to dysfunctional democracies. They typically emerge from political environments where mainstream parties fail to address the needs and concerns of the electorate.

Thus, the time has come for all political parties to examine their conscience and kickstart serious reforms to regain public trust and quench extremism.

Most importantly, if we wish to restore faith in the political process, political parties must field candidates who genuinely resonate with the electorate.

Many people see politics as a game for the elite, disconnected from the everyday struggles of ordinary people. This perception is fuelled by candidates appearing more interested in their careers than serving the public. To counter this, political parties must prioritise fielding candidates who embody public service and genuinely desire to improve their communities.

But what defines a good political candidate?

First of all, effective communication is essential. A candidate must be able to convey their ideas and policies clearly and compellingly. Empathy is equally critical; it allows candidates to connect with and understand their constituents’ experiences and challenges.

Integrity is a non-negotiable trait; a good candidate should be honest, transparent and accountable.

Additionally, competence is crucial. Candidates should deeply understand the issues they aim to address and possess the knowledge and skills to implement practical solutions. Vision is another essential quality; they must offer a clear, compelling road map for the future, grounded in practical reality but inspired by bold ideas.

Finally, accessibility is vital. Suitable candidates must be approachable and willing to genuinely dialogue with their constituents. This means fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual respect during election campaigns and throughout their tenure.

After selecting suitable candidates, training and development is crucial.

Political parties should invest in equipping their candidates with the necessary skills to engage effectively with the public, articulate their policies convincingly and navigate the complexities of governance. This investment will improve the quality of candidates and help restore public confidence in the political process.

The right to vote is both a privilege and a duty. For this duty to be fulfilled meaningfully, our choices must be worthy of engagement.

By demanding better candidates and holding political parties to higher standards, we can ensure that the democratic process remains robust and reflects people’s will.

The future of our democracy depends on it.

Let us strive to create a political landscape where choosing Barabbas is not an option and where the electorate feels empowered and represented.