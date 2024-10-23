This year marks a remarkable milestone for turtle conservation efforts in Malta, with a record number of nests on the country's beaches. Recently two rehabilitated turtles were released back into the sea at Ġnejna Bay, topping off a highly successful season.

Both loggerhead turtles were nursed back to health by Nature Trust’s Wildlife Rescue Team and returned to their natural habitat. The first, a juvenile named Marlene, was rescued off Gozo in August, after being found in a weak state, with a fishing hook ingested and line coming out of its mouth. The second, Nigel, was rescued in June with a similar injury.

Lottoland ambassador for Malta Ira Losco releasing a juvenile Loggerhead turtle.

Summer 2024 saw the highest number of turtle nests on Maltese shores, a significant reward for the tireless efforts of the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta. Between June and September, a total of 406 hatchlings from seven of the eight recorded nests made their way into Malta and Gozo’s blue waters for the first time.

While the rise in turtle nests across Malta’s beaches could be linked to global warming, conservation plays a vital role in improving the chances of success. All confirmed nests are cordoned off to prevent trampling and monitored around the clock, to ensure nests are undisturbed and, in some cases, moved to safer locations to improve the chance of success.

Beyond hatchlings, 2024 was also a busy year for turtle rehabilitation. The Wildlife Rescue Team Malta recovered 43 injured turtles, releasing 30 of them back into the wild. Currently 13 Turtles are being cared for at the Wildlife Rehab Centre at Xrobb l-Għaġin Nature Park.

Lottoland has been a proud partner of the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta for the past four years, investing over €40,000 in funding to ensure the continued care of injured turtles and the conservation of local wildlife. The company also covers the salary cost of the center’s only full-time employee Annalisa Pistis.

Nature Trust - FEE Malta Executive Director Vincent Attard, Lottoland ambassador for Malta Ira Losco and Annalisa Pistis from The Wildlife Rescue Team Malta.

As this year’s efforts draw to a close, the future looks hopeful for Malta’s turtle population, thanks to the dedicated work of the Wildlife Rescue Team and their supporters.

