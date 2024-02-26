The police have called for a review of licensing conditions that allow catering establishments to encroach on public space to avoid a repeat of last Easter’s disruption of religious processions.

Volunteers participating in the Our Lady of Sorrows and Good Friday processions had to wade through and avoid tables and chairs across the streets, while loud music disrupted the Seven Churches Visitation on Maundy Thursday as entertainment venues continued with their regular business activities.

Residents had raised concerns about the marring of the religious traditions, which prompted a local council meeting and a petition to ‘Safeguard Valletta’s Culture and Traditions During Holy Week Celebrations’.

The 3,000 signatories are now expecting the authorities to take action to avoid a repetition this year and assure the processions are held in the “utmost of solemnity and order”.

The Valletta council said a meeting will be held with all related entities next week.

But the police, in response to the petition, said their hands are tied, as it is the Lands Authority that is responsible for encroachments and any conditions.

It put the onus on the Lands Authority and recommended a review of licensing conditions by the Malta Tourism Authority.

“In such circumstances, it is suggested that an agreement at ministry level be reached, so that the Malta Police Force, conjointly with Lands Authority personnel, effect prior inspections of the route, and any contravening items be removed and carted away,” the police had suggested in response to Parliament’s Petitions Committee after it requested feedback from various entities.

The police explained that when the Lands Authority granted encroachment permits, it was done on condition that tables and chairs were removed if necessary.

It said whenever there are religious events, or any other events that need a clear path, the police request the Lands Authority to issue notices to these establishments, ordering them to remove items.

During the processions, some catering outlets simply moved these items to the side of the road and some continued operating, with patrons seated at these tables enjoying a meal, or a drink, the police had acknowledged.

They emphasised that the Lands Authority was to take the “leading role” since it was this responsible for granting encroachment permits.

The police also pointed out that pubs, restaurants and other catering establishments that chose to remain open and serve patrons during Our Lady of Sorrows and Good Friday processions were not breaking any laws, or their licence conditions.

This meant there was “very little space to manoeuvre”, the police admitted, adding, however, that licensees usually complied to requests to lower music while a procession was under way.

Turning to the MTA, which granted licences to these establishments, the police suggested that “should it be decided that these catering outlets must stop operating during certain events, this may be imposed as part of their licensing conditions.

“Subsequently, the police would ask the MTA to inform them beforehand that they should cease operations during a pre-agreed time frame.”

Petition exhausted and closed

Pawlu Mizzi, who spearheaded the petition said customers at some establishments had mocked the participants of a traditional religious procession who felt “embarrassed” to see people laughing at them, like they were part of the carnival parade.

The petition had called on the House of the Representatives to collaborate closely and hold an urgent meeting with local authorities, community organisations and religious leaders to raise awareness among the business community about the significance of preserving and promoting Valletta’s rich culture.

Similar issues were also faced during local parish festas, and the government was urged to take decisive action to prevent “disrespectful behaviour”.

The petition was discussed by the Petitions Board, which had written to the tourism, heritage and home affairs ministries for feedback and possible remedies.

The MTA acknowledged that the religious tourism niche, in particular Holy Week, was an important part of its promotional activity and that these events gave Malta an identity, offering quality tourism and improving the experience for visitors.

Valletta has increased in popularity over the last decade, with dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues opening and outdoor seating spreading.

In 2022, a new law permitted music to be played outside until 1am, prompted fears that the UNESCO World Heritage site would be turned into an entertainment hub like Paceville.

The Holy Week processions in Valletta have become a symbol of the city’s struggle to preserve traditions and resist commercialism. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“We will see if this year will bring an improvement or not,” said Mizzi, a Valletta resident himself.

Fearing the loss of the capital’s “soul”, he urged businesses, the community and religious and cultural entities to establish regulations that everyone followed, insisting the preservation of Valletta’s traditions was important for locals, tourists and new residents alike.