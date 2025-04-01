William Spiteri Bailey has been elected as the 73rd president of The Malta Chamber of Commerce.

He is a long-serving accountant and auditor and was the chamber's vice-president for the past two years.

The chamber said he intends to prioritise supporting Maltese companies, entrepreneurs, and businesses in their journey to transform, automate, and digitalise.

"Our aim is to help enterprises become more efficient, sustainable, and competitive—ensuring they are future-ready, modernised businesses,” Spiteri Bailey was quoted as saying in a chamber statement. 

He expressed his gratitude to outgoing president Chris Vassallo Cesareo for his dedication and contribution. 

