The winners of the 64th edition of the National Film Competition, organised by the Malta Cine Circle, have been announced.

These are the results:

Best production: Son of God by Bruce Micallef Eynaud

Cinematography award: Whitebait, camera work by Matthew Muscat Drago

Direction award: Son of God, directed by Bruce Micallef Eynaud

The Ambush

Editing award: The Ambush, edited by Fabrizio Fenech

Scriptwriting award: Nailed It, written by Chris Ciantar

Best male acting performance: Bernard Satariano for his role in the films Nailed It and Son of God

Chanelle Cardona in The Well

Best female acting performance: Chanelle Cardona for her role in The Well/Tittawwalx fit-Toqba

Jury Special Award for an Outstanding Feature: The Dance by Roy Davidson for photography

Nailed It

The winning films and presentation of awards will be held on July 20 at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta. The event starts at 7.30pm.

Admission is open to the public free of charge.

For reservations, e–mail bookings@maltacinecircle.org or call on 9946 0866.