A group of enthusiastic students and their teachers recently returned home from an unforgettable Erasmus+ trip. This trip was the third learning activity held as part of the Erasmus+ project W.I.S.H. (We Internationally Share Happiness).

The journey offered participants a unique blend of adventure, learning and international collaboration.

The week-long trip, from November 4 to 10, brought together students and staff from Romania, Turkey, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and Malta. Hosted by the Alternative Learning Programme (Ġuże D’Amato Secondary School, ALP, Paola), participants were immersed in a variety of engaging activities designed to foster mental well-being, personal growth, cultural understanding and new friendships.

Students explored local landmarks, attended workshops and participated in collaborative projects that encouraged creativity and teamwork. Sightseeing tours included visits to Marsaxlokk, Valletta, Mdina, and Cottonera, giving the group a deep appreciation for the region’s history, architecture and culture. The vibrant streets of Vittoriosa and the welcoming local community left a lasting impression on all who attended.

Beyond sightseeing, participants bonded over shared experiences, including trekking in Majjistral Park, a visit to a sustainable organic farm, local food tasting and a mindfulness meditation session in Buskett.

Students were exposed to new activities which go beyond their mobile screens and were encouraged to create meaningful posters and video clips that could then be shared with the rest of the world.

During the Erasmus project trip, students also engaged in activities that highlighted the shared historical influences between Malta and other EU countries. Through interactive sessions, cultural exchanges and visits to significant heritage sites, they explored common traditions, values and historical events that bind European nations together.

These experiences deepened their understanding of European citizenship and fostered a sense of unity and belonging, as they recognised the cultural threads that connect Malta to the broader European community.

The hands-on approach inspired a stronger appreciation for the shared heritage and diversity within the EU.

This enriching Erasmus+ experience continues to highlight the importance of building bridges between nations, fostering not just education but also mutual respect and understanding.

Joanne Bishop Magro is a media teacher and project coordinator.