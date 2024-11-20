JCI Malta is set to reward some of the most outstanding minds on our island this November, while celebrating its 30th anniversary with a grand Gala and TOYP Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 29, at the Phoenicia Hotel. This event promises to be a unique opportunity for guests to connect with Malta’s leading innovators and celebrate the achievements of a new generation of local leaders and changemakers.

The gala will also highlight three decades of JCI Malta’s contributions to leadership development, community service, and professional growth. It will also serve as a premier networking event, fostering new ideas and collaborations. Attendees will get an up-close look at the vibrant community of JCI Malta, an organisation known for inspiring positive change both locally and internationally.

A key feature of the evening will be the presentation of JCI Malta’s Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Awards. This annual ceremony honours exceptional individuals across various fields, including social enterprise, technology, arts, science, and civic leadership. Each awardee’s story of dedication and achievement reflects JCI’s mission of empowering young leaders, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of Maltese innovation and leadership.

The event will bring together professionals, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and changemakers, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration. Held at the iconic Phoenicia Hotel, the evening also promises a sophisticated atmosphere with top-tier hospitality, allowing guests to mingle and share ideas in an inspiring setting.

JCI Malta’s 30th Anniversary Gala is an evening to experience the power of connection and purpose. Whether you’re a seasoned leader, an emerging entrepreneur, or someone passionate about social impact, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate JCI’s enduring impact.

Don’t miss this gathering of Malta’s brightest minds. For tickets and further details, visit JCI Malta 30th Anniversary website.

JCI Malta is supported by its Corporate Partners UP Your Level, JPA, JA Malta, Finex, and Vibe FM. The 30th Anniversary Gala is made possible with the support of Times of Malta and Malta Tourism Authority.