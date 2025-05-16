A man has told a panel of jurors how he found lawyer Carmel Chircop dead on October 8, 2015.

Augustine Grixti testified on Friday morning against four men - brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, better known as Ta’ Maksar, along with associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, who are all facing different charges in connection with Chircop’s murder.

Robert Agius and Vella are also charged over their alleged role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On that fateful day, Augustine Grixti took out his dog at about 6.45am for his morning walk through the usual route. When he got to John Borg Street – where Chircop had his garage in Rampol Building - in Birkirkara he met a friend who said “I heard four shots this morning, to which Grixti replied “that’s bad” [ħażin hu].

Grixti returned home, dropped the dog and picked up his things and went off to his garage, which was number 45 at Rampol Building, Chircop’s being number 46.

The witness explained that every morning he would speak to Chircop, and that if he left his garage open, Chircop could not get out and vice versa.

His voice then broke as he recalled noticing a pair of legs sticking out from Chircop's garage. At first Grixti could not understand what was going on, as he called Chircop who seemed “to be doing something underneath the car” from his position. But when he got closer, he saw that the lawyer had two gunshot wounds and was not replying.

Grixti called 112, recalling how he messed up the address and the victim’s name, adding that he told the first responders it was a lawyer from Birkirkara. The witness waited there until the police arrived, telling the jurors that until the first officers got to the scene no one drove by nor where there any pedestrians.

Under cross-examination, the witness said that sometime after female police officers got there from Birkirkara police station, a sky-blue vehicle drove by, and the driver was told off by the police. The defence asked him whether he monitored movements at the scene, with the witness saying that this was in the hands of the police and only witnessed this particular incident.

The defence also asked whether any modifications have been carried out to the garage complex over the recent years, with the witness saying he had sold off his garage. However, in the last year or so, some maintenance works were carried out and cameras were installed.

Ishmael Buttigieg who compiled an inventory of the assets of the accused men also testified on Friday morning.

In his testimony, the man just confirmed the four different reports and indicated where the conclusion is. However, two cars – a Toyota Starlet and Mini Cooper - found in his possession were described as “stolen”, this was according to documents provided by Transport Malta found in the same report. However, it is not clear whether he reported them as stolen himself.

Other witnesses included former police constable Duncan Dimech, who was involved in both investigations.

In the Chircop case, Dimech enquired on cars that drove through the getaway route and was instructed to collect CCTV footage. He did the same in the Caruana Galizia case. The witness recalled that one day he was informed that Wallace Sammut wanted to speak to the police. Sammut had reported an unusual white car parked in his area and a man, who was sometimes inside the car or outside. Sammut lives close to the vantage point from where the convicted hitmen could see Caruana Galizia’s house.

Under cross-examination, Dimech told the court he was not aware of the number of exits from the garage complex. He also confirmed that he was not instructed to collect footage from an alley behind the building, from which there was a secondary exit.

Asked on how the police reconstructed the route allegedly taken by the getaway using CCTV, the witness said that first they looked at all cars and then followed specific cars. He also said that he could not remember whether he was asked to trace the car’s movement before the homicide, but recalled to specifically trace its movements by analysing CCTV footage after the murder.

Dimech said that he was acting on Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud’s instructions. At the time, Arnaud was an inspector.

The trial by jury continues on Friday afternoon.

The Criminal Court is presided by Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

AG lawyers Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia is assisting the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.