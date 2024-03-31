n the past few weeks, Maltese football has been rocked by news that the Malta Police Force and the Malta FA Integrity Officer were investigating on alleged match-fixing attempts in matches from the Premier League and the Gozo FA Division One.

The Times of Malta reported that a top official from a Premier League club was being probed for trying to approach an opposing player and try to convince him to throw a top-flight match.

Last week, a second match-fixing case came out as it was reported that a person has allegedly approached a Nadur Youngsters player in a bid to convince him to throw the match against fellow GFA Division One title rivals Qala Saints.

Herman Mula, the Integrity Officer of the Malta Football Association, said that a zero tolerance is adopted on these cases.

“In cases of corruption or match-fixing in sport, you have the criminal law used by the police and then there are the sporting regulations,” Dr Mula told the Times of Malta.

