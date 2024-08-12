A woman and an 11-year-old girl were hospitalised on Monday after being stabbed in central London's Leicester Square, police said, adding that a man had been arrested.

"Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody," said a police statement.

"Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition," it added.

Police did not give any further details about the suspect.