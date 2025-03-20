A woman has asked a court to stop proceedings against her partner, who is charged with raping and assaulting her.

The victim testified Thursday that they had been in a close relationship for 11 years, telling the court, “We even share charges together. I don’t want proceedings to continue against him."

Both the accused and the victim are facing drug trafficking charges in a separate case.

A court presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana issued an order preventing the names of both the accused and the victim from being published to protect the victim’s children.

In addition to charges of assault against the woman, the accused is also charged with assaulting a police officer and breaching five bail conditions from five separate cases.

Proceedings on those charges will continue.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Inspector Colin Sheldon informed the court that on March 17, the domestic violence unit received a call from a doctor at the Floriana Health Centre, reporting that a patient had alleged her partner had beaten and raped her.

The victim was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Shortly after, the victim made a police report alleging her partner had assaulted and raped her on March 16 and 17.

When the police attempted to arrest him, the situation escalated as the accused resisted arrest, threatening and assaulting a police officer who suffered minor injuries.

Despite the charges brought against the accused, lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, representing the victim, informed the court the woman did not wish for proceedings involving her to continue.

The defence did not request bail.

The magistrate said he would give his decision on the matter the following week.

Inspector Colin Sheldon, along with AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo, prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit represented the accused.