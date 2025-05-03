A woman has been awarded over €300,000 in damages after a court finally calculated the amount due following a declaration that the health authorities refusal to process an application to open a pharmacy in Burmarrad was deemed unreasonable, bringing a woman’s 15-year battle to open a pharmacy in the locality to an end.

Jane Mifsud filed an action for judicial review before the First Hall of Civil Court against the Superintendent of Public Health on February 9, 2012.

The plaintiff had requested the court to declare that the health authorities’ failure to process the application was illegal. It also argued that the respondent’s behaviour was unreasonable and asked for damages.

The woman and her husband co-own a site in Burmarrad where they wanted to open a pharmacy. In 2005, they secured permission from the Planning Authority and filed an application with the Medicines Authority three years later.

However, the authority did not process the application on the basis that it did not agree with the plaintiff that Burmarrad fell within the meaning of city or town as requested by the legal notice.

The couple filed a complaint with the Ombudsman, which was upheld in July 2011.

In March 2022, the court annulled the decision by the health authorities, who did not issue the licence for the shop to operate on a licence based on the fact that Burmarrad did not fall within the definition of “city” or “town” as laid down in the relevant legal notice. It also ruled that the authorities had been unreasonable in their decision and ordered that the application is processed within two months.

The decision to calculate the damages requested by the plaintiff was put off to November 2023. The court turned down the request. However, in the meantime the health authorities issued the licence in March 2023.

Mifsud appealed the decision on compensation with the Court of Appeal quashing the decision of the court of first instance since it went against the judgement in which it ruled that the decision was unreasonable. It also ordered that the First Hall of the Civil Court rules on the compensation request once again.

The court upheld the request for damages and ordered the Superintendent for Public Health to pay the woman a total of €339,600.

Mr Justice Mark Simiana presided over the court.