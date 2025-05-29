A woman who admitted to blackmailing a priest for €5,000 by threatening to spread lies about him was conditionally discharged for two years on Thursday.

The 62-year-old from Luqa appeared before Magistrate Leonard Caruana and pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted extortion.

Prosecuting inspector Gabriel Kitcher told the court that on May 21, the woman met the clergyman and claimed to have compromising information about him. She demanded €5,000 and threatened to spread defamatory rumours if he refused to pay.

The priest denied the allegations and reported the matter to the police.

The following day, the woman returned looking for the priest. A bystander took her photo, and police were informed she was in Paola square. She was promptly arrested.

In court, the woman admitted her claims were false and unfounded, and apologised for the harm caused.

Taking into account the priest’s forgiveness, the court handed down a conditional discharge for two years and imposed a restraining order for the same period.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri represented the victim.Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.