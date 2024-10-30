A woman who allegedly tried to run over her partner, driving a car onto him with a baby onboard, was spared further criminal prosecution after the victim dropped his claims, saying that the couple planned to marry in the near future.

The now 28-year-old mother, whose name was banned under court order when she was arraigned under arrest over two years ago, was charged with attempted murder, slightly injuring her partner, insulting and threatening him beyond the limits of provocation.

She was also charged with wilfully damaging the vehicle, driving dangerously as well as having on board children who were not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman pleaded not guilty and was granted bail upon arraignment after the court heard that the alleged victim did not object and was even willing to move out of the couple’s home so that his partner could supply that address for bail purposes.

The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon in March 2022 in Żabbar.

When summoned in the proceedings last year, the accused’s partner said that he did not want to testify against the woman who was the mother of his minor son.

He wished to put an end to the proceedings.

His lawyers said he was dropping all those charges that were prosecutable only upon his complaint as a victim.

The man stood fast by that position and repeated his request when called back to the witness stand earlier this month.

He told the court that since that incident, the couple had patched things up and were planning to marry.

The prosecution stated it would not object to the victim’s request to stay proceedings against his partner in terms of article 543(e) of the Criminal Code which dealt with such a request in domestic violence cases.

In light of these circumstances, the court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, observed it was in the best interests of the victim and the couple’s child for the case against the mother not to continue.

The court declared that proceedings were stayed, effectively putting an end to the case.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio appeared parte civile.