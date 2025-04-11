A 33-year-old woman charged with trafficking cannabis has been granted bail against a €17,000 deposit and a €20,000 personal guarantee.

Petronela Chiriac, a Romanian national residing in Pietà, was arraigned with three others on March 9.

The co-accused are Stelica State, 44, Ion Palade, and 36-year-old Claudiu Dangeanu, who remain in preventive custody.

The four Romanian nationals were charged with possession and trafficking of cannabis. Dangeanu was also charged with being in possession of a psychoactive drug.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Last month, prosecuting inspector Alfredo Mangion told the court that inspector Nathan Barbara informed him about a possible drug trafficking ring involving Romanian nationals.

Three individuals – Palade, Dangeanu and Chiriac – were placed under surveillance.

The men, who used a Toyota Vitz to commute, were observed going in and out of Chiriac’s apartment. Between March 6 and 7, State arrived in Malta on board the catamaran in a black Audi.

The man drove the vehicle to the block of apartments where Chiriac lived. The police officers monitoring the apartment saw the Audi driving in and Chiriac keeping a lookout before the Audi was driven back out and parked in the former St Luke’s Hospital parking. Two men emerged from the garage complex.

The police officers requested arrest warrants and moved in on March 8.

Three suspects were found inside Chiriac’s apartment.

The woman was sleeping in the first bedroom, while Palade and State were arrested in the second bedroom. In the third bedroom, the police found four garbage bags containing 73 sealable bags with cannabis inside. The three suspects were arrested.

Dangeanu was arrested at a Gżira hotel by police inspector John Leigh Howard.

Mangion told the court that traces of cannabis were found in the Audi, which had several hidden compartments, including under the passenger’s and driver’s seats.

In her police statement, Chiriac said the drugs did not belong to her.

State told the officers he was tasked by third parties with bringing the vehicle to Malta against a €500 payment.

He also said that the same individuals who engaged him for the job were to pay his return ticket to Romania.

Palade told the police he was here on holiday, and ended up staying with Chiriac after his friend did not reply. He also said he did not know about the drugs which were in the other bedroom.

Dangeanu similarly claimed he had no knowledge of the drugs in his statement.

Chiriac’s lawyers requested bail after the first sitting.

The prosecution objected, saying they feared she would obstruct the course of justice and also because of her lack of ties with Malta.

The court, in its considerations, took into consideration that there were no civilian witnesses who still had to testify in the case.

It referred to case law, and said that the serious nature of the offence was not a sufficient ground to deny the woman bail.

It also said that while the applicant was not Maltese, she had been residing in Malta for a number of years, with the defence noting she had been living in Malta for the past 15 years.

According to her criminal record, in 2015, the woman was convicted of loitering.

This, the court held, showed that the woman has been in Malta for the past 10 years.

The court also took into consideration the testimony of a third party, who said he was friends with Chiriac and he could offer that she resides with him if granted bail.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, who presided over the court, granted the woman bail.

She was also ordered to sign the bail book daily and imposed a curfew on the woman.

AG lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri prosecuted, together with inspectors Alfredo Mangion and John Leigh Howard.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreanna Zammit represented Chiriac.