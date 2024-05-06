A passenger who arrived in to Malta on a flight from Madrid via Frankfurt was arrested with 15 kilogrammes of cannabis packed into her suitcase.

Elpiniki Vagena was charged with importing and possessing cannabis when she appeared in court before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Monday.

The unemployed 27-year-old from Athens, Greece denied the charges, speaking through a translator.

Police inspector John Leigh Howard said the woman was arrested at the airport following the discovery of the large packages of drugs in her luggage.

He explained that customs officers had inspected the passenger and she had been provided with a translated version of her rights.

The prosecution objected due to the gravity of the crime and because the accused had no connection with Malta.

Howard added that Vagena had no return ticket on her at the time of her arrest and said investigations are still ongoing on third parties and there is a risk of tampering with evidence.

The magistrate rejected the request for bail since investigations are still in the early stages, and the defendant has no fixed address.

She ordered a freezing order on Vagena’s property and assets.