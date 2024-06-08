A Chinese woman is in a critical condition after she found herself in difficulty while swimming in Comino.

The 32-year-old was rescued from the sea at around 1pm and given emergency first aid on shore by the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps.

She was then taken to Gozo and rushed to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Doctors say she is in a serious condition.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the incident, while police have also launched their own separate investigation.

It is the second sea-related incident to be reported in Comino this week. On Friday, a boat capsized at the island’s Blue Lagoon, dropping five Bulgarian nationals into the while.

Thankfully, all five escaped unharmed.