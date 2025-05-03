A woman died early Saturday after an explosion next to bank in the northern greek city of Thessaloniki, the police said.

The 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her wounds as her hand was mutilated during the blast.

Police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou said that investigators are working to determine whether the woman was carrying the device that exploded, "a possible scenario".

She told Skai TV that the woman was known to the police, including for her involvement in robberies.

According to police sources, investigators suspect the device may have exploded in her hands before she could place it at a bank ATM.

Greece's Organized Crime Directorate has taken over the investigation, while the surrounding area remains cordoned off.