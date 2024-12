A woman fell three storeys into a shaft in Manikata on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9.10am on Triq Ħabb il-Qamħ, in Manikata, limits of Mellieħa.

The police told Times of Malta the woman tripped and fell into a shaft in a finished block where indoor works are ongoing.

She is not a construction worker.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

More to follow.