A woman, whose partner was charged with domestic violence towards her, told a court that she wanted to drop the charges as she did not want to see him behind bars.

“I don’t want to charge him with anything. I don’t want him to go to jail,” the woman, who is from Japan, read off from her phone in broken English on the stand.

The victim said they had been in a relationship for seven years.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech warned her that once she dropped the charges, there was "no turning back” in this case.

She confirmed that she was certain in her decision to drop the charges.

Her partner, a 49-year-old from Uganda, was charged with slightly injuring her and causing her to fear him in their Birkirkara home on Sunday.

Before the woman took the stand, police inspector Colin Sheldon testified how on April 14, police were informed of a domestic violence case.

When they arrived on site, an ambulance was on the scene.

The woman was bleeding from the head and was being treated by medical staff before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The man, her partner, was eventually charged with the assault.

After hearing the woman's declaration, the magistrate stayed the proceedings and abstained from taking further cognisance of the charges brought against the accused.

Before letting the man off, the magistrate addressed left him with a stern warning.

“I have to make it clear that, irrespective of what allegedly happened, violence is never justified. I warn you - the court is not obliged by law to stop proceedings and can decide to continue proceedings," he said.

"However, given the circumstances of the case and that the victim wants to give you a second chance, I hope that this serves as a lesson and nothing of the sort ever happens again. Am I being clear?”

“Very clear,” the man replied.

Lawyer Martin Fenech appeared for the accused.