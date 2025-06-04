A 23-year-old woman was granted bail after pleading not guilty to threatening her former partner with a knife and running him over with her car.

The woman, from Vittoriosa, who cannot be named by court order, was accused on Wednesday of causing her former partner to fear that violence would be used against him. She was also accused of threatening him with a knife, wilfully damaging his property, insulting and threatening him.

Prosecuting inspector Antonello Magri told the court that the man reported his former girlfriend to the Domestic Violence Unit on June 2, where he explained that he had an argument with her at his Paola residence, during which she threatened him with a knife.

He also reported a separate incident which occurred on May 25 when the woman allegedly ran him over with her car after she spotted him in the street in Paola. The woman was arrested when she voluntarily handed herself in at Cospicua police station.

The alleged victim’s lawyer informed the court that his client wished to make a declaration and withdraw criminal proceedings against his former partner.

The man was summoned to the witness stand and told the court: “Go ahead, and drop everything and that’s it, as long as she does not speak to me anymore.”

“You have to come up and testify to avoid any problems in the future,” the court said.

The man explained that the woman was his girlfriend and that he wanted to drop the case.

Defence lawyer Jacob Magri requested bail and a ban on the publication of their names, saying that they shared three minor children.

The court granted bail against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. She was ordered to sign the bail book twice a week.

A protection order was issued in favour of the alleged victim.

Magistrate Jean Paul Gatt presided.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the alleged victim.