A woman was hospitalised on Wednesday after her motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in Marsa.

The police said the crash happened at 7.30am at Xatt l-Għassara tal-Għeneb. It involved a Ford Fiesta driven by a 39-year-old man from Xgħajra and a Honda motorcycle driven by the woman, 35 from Dingli.

The woman was seriously injured. The police are investigating.