A woman who kicked up a commotion when police turned up to arrest her for skipping bail, was jailed upon conviction and warned that “no good comes out of drugs.”

The incident occurred on Monday evening at Josianne Grech’s Birkirkara home when police officers were dispatched to take her into custody after she allegedly failed to abide by bail conditions.

The prosecution said that the woman went out during curfew hours to source drugs.

The 39-year old, who had long struggled with an acute drug addiction, reacted aggressively when police went to her home at around 7.20pm, refusing to accompany them. She also tried to escape from the police car.

She was subsequently taken to hospital where she kept up her aggressive behaviour, spitting at people and keeping up her disruptive attitude, explained prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone.

Two days down the line, “a totally different person,” appeared in court, standing silently besides the escorting policewoman and speaking calmly when addressed.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant’s behaviour changed completely once she got treatment for her addiction.

The woman’s lawyer, Leslie Cuschieri, confirmed that change.

“Two days ago she was like a bolted horse. Today we can speak and communicate,” said the lawyer.

The woman was charged with breaching bail conditions, violently resisting arrest, refusing to obey legitimate police orders, wilfully breaching the public peace, insulting and threatening the officers as well as attempting to escape from custody.

She was also charged with relapsing.

She registered an admission after explaining to the presiding magistrate that she was meant to attend an appointment to address her addiction next week.

She said that she had previously spent seven months at the Drug Dependence Unit while on a waiting list to enter rehabilitation.

The prosecutor pointed out that Grech was dismissed from the Drug Dependence Unit because she “behaved so badly” towards staff members.

She twice started a rehabilitation programme but did not see it through.

After hearing submissions the court, presided by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, declared the defendant guilty and condemned her to a one-year effective jail term plus a €4,000 fine.

The court also ordered revocation of the defendant’s bail and confiscation of one-third of the €3,000 personal guarantee linked to that bail.

Finally, the court recommended that the prisons director offer her all help necessary to “seriously address her drug problem which appears to have taken over her life.”

“There are many people out there willing to help, but the motivation must come from you,” urged the magistrate.

“No good comes out of drugs,” was the court’s final word of advice.