A 47-year-old woman from San Ġwann was placed under a two-year probation order after pleading guilty to causing her former partner to fear she would use violence against him.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, also admitted to slightly injuring the man, insulting and threatening him, and misusing electronic communication equipment.

Police Inspector Colin Sheldon told the court that the incident stemmed from a meeting between the two on June 2 — about three weeks after their relationship had ended. The man had called his former partner and asked to meet. During their meeting, she confronted him about having gone on a date with another ex-girlfriend. She told him she was no longer interested in resuming the relationship, and he took her home two hours later.

Following the meeting, the pair exchanged messages on Facebook Messenger, during which the woman began issuing threats. In one message, she allegedly wrote: “She didn’t hurt you, but if you come behind my door, I will.”

The woman allegedly went to his residence looking for him but couldn’t find him. According to the prosecution, she later located him elsewhere and attempted to run him over with her car. She also wielded an iron bar in an apparent effort to assault him but did not manage to land a blow. At one point, she allegedly threatened to set his fields on fire.

The man underwent a risk assessment for male victims of domestic violence, known as ODARA, and scored 74% — indicating a high risk of further assault.

Inspector Sheldon told the court that during her police interrogation, the woman showed signs of having suffered injuries herself, though she had not filed a police report. She was taken to the Floriana Health Centre for treatment.

In view of her guilty plea, Magistrate Jean Paul Gatt placed her on probation for two years, imposed a €150 fine, and issued a treatment order.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon. The accused was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.