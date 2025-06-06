A 38-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to a string of alleged thefts.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, was charged with thefts from three apartments located in Gżira and Sliema used for short lets, and causing damage to two of them.

The woman is alleged to have visited the apartments, trying different codes until she gained access. Once inside, she is alleged to have stolen different items, the court heard.

In one case, the woman is alleged to have booked a stay at an apartment with a friend before stealing items from the property including a coffee machine. Cash and the value of items allegedly stolen from the apartment amounted to some €6,000.

Bail was requested by defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, who underlined that his client has a serious drug issue.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted bail against a €500 deposit and €4,500 personal guarantee.

The woman was placed under a temporary supervision order and a treatment order.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided.

Lawyer Brendan Hewer prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General Office assisted by police inspectors Ian Azzopardi and Elton Buckingham.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assisted the accused.