A 40-year-old woman ended up in court on Wednesday evening after she initially refused to provide the police with keys to a garage where officers later found 10kg of cocaine.

Joanne Camilleri appeared before magistrate Leonard Caruana where she was charged with trafficking cocaine, being in possession of the drugs in circumstances denoting that it was not for personal use, and criminal association.

The unemployed woman from Safi pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Agius Custo explained that the police arrested the woman’s partner two days ago after he was involved in a traffic collision.

The man complained he was feeling unwell and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. While the man was being treated, the police linked a garage in Safi to him. A police officer was stationed there to monitor any movements at the site.

The suspect was discharged on Tuesday at around 2pm, and was taken by the police to his residence in Safi, where he lives with Camilleri and their five-year-old son.

Once there, the man asked the woman - over the intercom - to send down the key to the garage. The woman allegedly claimed she did not know about the key or the garage. It was only when the suspect asked the police to accompany him upstairs that the woman provided the police with the key.

A Toyota CHR was found inside the garage, which is registered to the woman. They also found some 10 kilograms of drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Agius Custo explained that the woman was arrested on the suspicion that she was obstructing the police while carrying out their duties. He explained that the garage was leased in Camilleri’s name.

Defence lawyer Jacob Magri contested the validity of the arrest arguing that an arrest without a warrant was only possible in very specific cases: when there is reasonable suspicion that a person is in the act of committing a crime or has just committed with one which is punishable with imprisonment, or when there is reasonable suspicion that the person is about to commit the crime.

The police inspector confirmed that the search took place as a follow-up to an arrest which happened on Monday at about 8pm. The search was carried out in the presence of the suspect, not the woman.

The prosecution underlined that the couple rents out the Safi apartment and garage. The garage is in her name and the car too, and the investigators had reasonable suspicion to believe that the woman was in control of the garage.

In his submissions on the validity of the arrest, Magri said the conditions which allow for an arrest without a warrant were not satisfied in this case, and the court should declare it invalid. He underlined that there was no indication that the woman had committed a crime.

Police inspector John Leigh Howard described the chain of events and insisted that there was reasonable suspicion that the woman had associated herself with her partner, who is suspected of drug trafficking.

Magri rebutted that the circumstances do not automatically render the woman an accomplice.

The court declared the arrest valid.

Bail was requested by the defence.

Magri argued that the woman has a clean criminal record except for when she was convicted in 2006 of simple theft.

He underlined that the woman has a young son, and his father is due to be arraigned in the coming hours. The defence also argued that there was an inquiry into the case, and all the witnesses involved were policemen who were either present for the man’s arrest or during the search.

The prosecution objected, citing that there was an ongoing investigation into third parties and flagged the serious nature of the offences.

The court denied the request given that the proceedings are at an early stage. The woman was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the court.

AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted, assisted by police inspectors Roderick Agius Custo, James Mallia and John Leigh Howard.

Lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused.