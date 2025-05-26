As the world marks International Day for Women in Maritime, attention shifts to both the strides made and the challenges that remain in creating a more inclusive, equitable maritime industry – one that has long been dominated by men.

Kimberly Ann Camilleri

Established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the day celebrates women’s contributions across all areas of maritime and promotes gender diversity in every port, ship, and boardroom.

Yet, the 2024 figures tell a story of persistent imbalance: women represent just 29 per cent of the overall maritime workforce, and only two per cent of seafarers globally. Even in national maritime authorities, female representation hovers around 20%.

But there are exceptions – and they matter.

At Focal Maritime Services, a Malta-based firm now evolving into a full-service logistics provider, gender equality is not an aspiration – it is the norm. Here, women are not only well-represented but hold senior roles and actively shape the company’s future.

Ramona Saliba

Ramona Saliba, Commercial Manager at Focal, has built her entire career in logistics and maritime. She transitioned from the client side into operations leadership and is now a driving force within the company’s strategic direction.

“At Focal, recruitment has never been based on gender – only on ability,” she says. “What matters is whether you can get the job done. That is what clients expect. I have seen the industry mature over the years, especially in Europe. There are still some cultural blind spots abroad, but thankfully, those instances are becoming rare.”

Kimberly Ann Camilleri, who will take up the role of Financial Controller in the new company setup, exemplifies organic career growth. She first walked through Focal’s doors as a 15-year-old student. Seventeen years later, steering key financial decisions and compliance efforts.

“I did not set out to join maritime, but the variety kept me here,” she explains. “As an accountant, I am not boxed into numbers alone. I get involved in sustainability, risk, quality control – you name it.”

Many employees have been with the company for over a decade, and team cohesion is strong

Camilleri oversees the firm’s implementation of the internal controls of the company – an element which forms part of Focal’s efforts to maintain the ISO certification, a quality management standard it has upheld for over a decade. She also plays a leading role in adapting the company’s processes to reflect growing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) responsibilities, particularly in line with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

“We are not directly bound by CSRD just yet, but some of our clients are,” she says. “So due diligence becomes mutual. It is a positive push towards sustainability, but the paperwork can be intense.”

For both women, the biggest disruptor in the industry is not gender – it is the pace of regulatory change.

“There is barely time to catch our breath,” says Saliba. “In recent years, we have had the introduction of the EU Emissions Trading System, the low sulphur surcharge, besides a pandemic, and geopolitical tensions on Europe’s frontier. While well-meaning, all these regulations are affecting Malta’s competitiveness.”

Indeed, despite Malta’s best efforts, several shipping lines are redefining their services, omitting ports in Europe and diverting services to non-EU ports in the East Med and Morocco.

“It is simply cheaper to operate there,” she explains. “We now face overbooking issues, and that impacts our clients. This is particularly the case from Italy, which accounts for a large part of Maltese imports. Yet, shipping services coming over to Malta are simply not enough.”

Beyond regulatory turbulence, Malta’s geographic limitations remain a challenge. While infrastructure improvements such as shore-to-ship power are enhancing the island’s appeal to carriers, its scale and isolated location restrict growth potential.

“We have come a long way in terms of facilities, but we will never compete on volume,” Saliba admits. “We cannot offer hinterland connections like mainland ports. That is where government incentives could make a difference – especially in attracting new shipping lines.”

Amid these pressures, Focal’s internal culture stands out as a stabilising force. Many employees have been with the company for over a decade, and team cohesion is strong.

“It is more than just a workplace,” says Camilleri. “We have flexibility, remote working, and real trust. That helps women – and men – balance work with life. It is one of the reasons I have been here so long.”

Still, recruitment remains a sticking point.

“There is a lingering perception that maritime is outdated or boring,” adds Saliba. “It is the opposite. This industry sits at the crossroads of current affairs – climate policy, global trade, and technology. It impacts everyone.”

Camilleri agrees and sees awareness as the missing link: “Most young people do not even think about maritime as a career. It does not cross their minds. But once you are in, you see how relevant and exciting it is.”

As the maritime sector continues to evolve – pushed by digitalisation, climate policy, and global uncertainty – companies like Focal Maritime are showing that inclusive teams, built on merit and mutual respect, are best placed to steer through the storm.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.