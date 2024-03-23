The Women's Lobby has slammed the courts for not issuing a protection order in favour of three children and their mother after the woman's ex-partner viciously attacked the kids earlier this month.

Nazzareno Dalli is being charged with the attempted murder of his ex-partner's daughters, aged 12 and 15 in their home in Triq San Tumas in Marsa on March 9.

Known as Ronald, the 43-year-old is also being charged with attacking the girls, causing them grievous bodily harm, and holding them against their will. He is also accused of carrying a sharp and pointed object without a licence, drug possession, illegally working as a private guard, and recidivism.

Dalli is pleading not guilty.

On Friday a court heard how one of the girls had "miraculously" survived the attack when she was stabbed in the heart and lost up to 40 per cent of her blood.

Dalli had been in a three-year relationship with the mother and refused to accept the fact that she wanted to break up.

On Saturday, the Malta Women's Lobby questioned why the woman was made to testify in person rather than video conferencing.

It said in a statement that Friday's sitting revealed "deeply troubling aspects" of the case and "disrespect for the victims", especially when the court decided not to issue a protection order in favour of the traumatised mother and her three children.

"Instead, the court preferred to adhere to the defence’s arguments because the aggressor is still in preventive custody.

"The MWL reiterates that the nature of a protection order is purely to prevent an offence from happening, ensure safety, and offer peace of mind to the victims or potential victims," the lobby said.

"The law further stipulates that it may be necessary to ensure public peace. This heinous crime is a crime against the public too, so even in this regard, its precautionary nature would help ensure public peace."

It insisted that issuing a protection order would not have caused any detriment or prejudice to the accused but, to the contrary, has much to offer to the victims who have been left without the necessary protection.

"The other troubling aspect is that the mother of the children was made to testify in person, not via video conference, after such a traumatic event.

"This shows a lack of support and insensitivity in such cases," it added.

The lobby "demanded better" from the courts and questioned who would shoulder the responsibility if further damage was inflicted on the victims.