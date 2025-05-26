Malta recently made aviation history when it welcomed 130 female pilots for the 30th anniversary meeting of the Federation of European Women Pilots (FEWP), the first time the country has hosted the landmark event.

The gathering underscored Malta’s rising profile as a destination for aviation, tourism, and female empowerment.

The meeting quite literally got off to a flying start with a ceremonial fly-past by a Tecnam P92JS aircraft, piloted by Tamara Pavlović, FEWP’s official representative in Malta and sole event organiser, together with Maia Fenech from the Malta School of Flying.

A total of 65 women took part in the meeting’s flying programme — marking the first time Malta hosted an international flying experience of this scale exclusively for female pilots.

Several participants even flew themselves to Malta, including Klemens and Roswitha Höltken in their Cessna 172-B, and Tineke Schaper and Beate Busch-Schmidt in their Cessna 172-M, both departing from Rheine Eschendorf ECXE in Germany.