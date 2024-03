The Assikura Women’s League title race is far from over after last weekend’s results reignited the challenge between leaders Birkirkara and second-place Swieqi United.

With three games left, Birkirkara and Swieqi are separated by five points after the Stripes fell to a surprising defeat against Hibernians on Saturday.

The Owls took advantage, securing a comfortable win over Mġarr and make sure they are back in the title picture despite losing to Birkirkara just before the international window.

