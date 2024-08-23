Maintenance and cleaning work is in progress at a number of reservoirs to ensure rainwater can be collected and later used in the fields for irrigation and other purposes.

Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Minister Chris Bonett and Public Works Parliamentary Secretary Omar Farrugia visited the reservoir in the San Klement area, Żejtun, to observe what is being done.

Bonett emphasised the importance of having an adequate infrastructure that embraces the principles of sustainability for water storage to reduce water waste, especially given that the collection of water serves as a great help to the Maltese and Gozitans farmers who use rainwater for irrigation.

“It is crucial that these works are carried out in the summer so that, like the other works the Public Works and Infrastructure Malta workers are carrying out when cleaning rain gutters and culverts in main roads around Malta, we can reduce the risk of flooding in winter while making the best use of rainwater,” he said.

Chris Bonett (third from left) and Omar Farrugia during their visit to the reservoir.

Farrugia said that the workers of the Public Works Department do invaluable work during the summer months to prepare for the winter season.

“The maintenance work on these reservoirs is of great importance so that rainwater can be collected and used for agricultural purposes, which helps the farmers who manage their fields surrounding these reservoirs.”

Architect Mario Ellul said mud and other debris that accumulated over the years was being removed from the San Klement reservoir, which can hold around 2,500 cubic metres of rainwater.

Preparations are being made on the reservoir walls to apply a new coating after the old one is removed. The new coating will then be applied with a special material to ensure the reservoir does not lose water.