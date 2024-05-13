A man who died in a suspected electrocution while working on overhead cables in Fgura on Monday has been named.

Dylan Axiak, 21, from Marsascala was on a cherrypicker when he suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

He was given medical assistance at the scene and died later in Mater Dei hospital.

The police said the young man was carrying out work on Triq Mater Boni Consili at around 11.30am when the incident happened.

Dylan Axiak was on a cherry picker when he was electrocuted. Photo: Facebook

A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, while the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are also investigating the case.

Friends paid tribute to the young man, with many expressing disbelief at his death.

"You will never say hello to me from the cherrypicker again," one wrote on his Facebook wall.

Others shared pictures of him clubbing or boating with messages of support to his family.

Friends described him as a bubbly, cheerful person who would "always try to make you laugh".

In his free time he enjoyed going out at sea on his dinghy and was also a car enthusiast.