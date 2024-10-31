Updated 11.30am

A worker was injured on Thursday morning when a glass pane fell on him during maintenance works on a business centre in Mrieħel.

The glass windows were being replaced on the facade of the Alter Domus Business Centre on Triq l-Intornjatur when a pane fell on a worker who was on the pavement, Times of Malta was told at the scene.

The police were informed of the accident at around 10am. The worker was later identified as a 56-year-old Italian national from Ta' Xbiex.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. The nature of his injuries remains unknown.

The one-lane road was temporarily closed to traffic.