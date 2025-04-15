A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after a scaffolding collapse as works are undergoing on the Msida Creek Project.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened at around 11am on Tuesday, when scaffolding on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Regional Road) collapsed.

The construction worker, a 33-year-old Luqa resident was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

In a statement, Infrastructure Malta said the worker sustained "minor" injuries and is responsive.

The site of the accident. Video: Jonathan Borg

The northbound lane of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli is currently closed and motorists are advised to drive to Triq D'Argens and Xatt L-Imsida.

Infrastructure Malta said an investigation is ongoing due to health and safety reasons to understand the circumstances of the accident.

On Monday, Infrastructure Malta announced the first two steel structures that will form part of the flyover had been delivered to the site. They will form the first 28-metre span of the structure.

The scaffolding fell during works on the Msida Creek Project. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The three-year infrastructure project, which aims to ease traffic on one of the country's busiest roads, got underway in November last year.

Works so far have included concrete piling and sheet piles to delineate and create the opening of a water canal.

Some of the concrete piles and columns for the flyover are also in place. The flyover will take traffic from Msida to Tal-Qroqq.