Two workers were trapped underneath the rubble of a collapsed roof at a Sliema construction site on Saturday morning.

One of the workers was extracted and rushed to hospital following the 9.50am collapse on St Ignatius Street.

As of 10.20am, a rescue operation to find and rescue the other trapped worker was still ongoing, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta. 

There appeared to be no visible damage to the affected building, though reporters were unable to approach the cordoned-off area. 

A rescue operation is under way.

Neighbours reported feeling the shake of the roof collapse. Police onsite told bystanders and residents in the area to steer clear as there is a risk of the entire structure collapsing. 

A Times of Malta reporter saw parts of the building being propped up using ceiling jacks. Civil Protection Department officials set up a rescue tent in the middle of the road.  

More to follow 

