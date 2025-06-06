A worker was treated for shock after his vehicle ended up upside down at an construction site in San Gwann yesterday afternoon.

One passerby said she had just returned to her vehicle parked nearby when she saw three men “staggering” out of the site, with one man “really shaking” and collapsing onto the pavement shortly afterwards.

The Occupational Health & Safety Authority (OHSA) said initial investigations showed the vehicle had rolled backwards of its own accord before ending up on its roof, but said there had been no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

The incident occurred on a site next to the Lidl supermarket in San Ġwann.

A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported, but that one man had been treated for shock at the scene.

The passerby who witnessed the incident, who asked not to be named, said she stopped to provide the man with water, with other pedestrians also stopping to help before the ambulance arrived.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the OHSA said.