The ADPD – The Green Party on Thursday strongly criticised the government's approach to labour policy, accusing it of treating workers merely as economic resources while favouring speculative economic growth and neglecting social justice.

In a statement marking Workers’ Day, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said the government’s perception of workers as mere "economic cogs" is reflected in its policies, notably Malta's low minimum wage which is one of the lowest in the European Union.

“It’s no wonder Malta’s minimum wage is amongst the lowest to be found in the European Union, since the ‘cost’ of this ‘resource’ is kept as low as possible,” Gauci said.

“Economic growth is based on land speculation, low-paid tourism jobs, and schemes such as the hawking of citizenship for the super wealthy. So-called economic growth is not reaching workers, neither is it going towards their training and development.”

Gauci argued that the government’s occasional distribution of benefit cheques amounts to "fake charity" rather than meaningful social policy.

“This is not social justice but an insult, as it makes people depend on crumbs from the government,” she said, pointing to consistent findings by Caritas and Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar/GWU that the current minimum wage is “not at all adequate for today’s needs”.

The party also raised concerns over unsafe and exploitative work conditions, especially in sectors like construction and care work, pointing out that some employees work in conditions “like those of a century ago”.

“The state has the obligation to make sure that all workers, whoever they may be, are to be treated decently, with work conditions that respect their dignity,” Gauci added.

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar further highlighted Malta’s alarmingly low rate of collective agreement coverage, just 31% of workers, compared to an EU target of 80%.

He slammed the “so-called ‘workers’ party” for not doing enough to push for sectoral collective agreements between employer representatives in various sectors such as tourism and retail.

“The government could have strengthened the Wage Regulations Order, particularly in sectors where unions find it difficult to organise. The Employment Relations Board can be given greater authority to demand effective dialogue in the more difficult sectors. However, the government is not willing to rock the boat,” Cassar said.

He welcomed the new EU directive mandating wider coverage through collective agreements and urged the government to act immediately.

While conceding that automatic union membership could be a “viable option”, the ADPD said it must be offered “in conjunction with an opt-out clause.”

ADPD called on the government to establish a fund to which non-union workers should contribute, “to counteract free riders”, which will cover expenses involved for negotations on behalf of workers and employers.

“Industrial relations’ legislation should be updated to reflect today’s needs, with a focus on improving workers’ conditions, particularly those of the most vulnerable workers.”