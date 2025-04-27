Workers have a right to not associate themselves with any trade union, just a much as they have a right to associate with one, Bernard Grech said ahead of Workers' Day on Thursday.

Grech was answering questions by broadcaster Peppi Azzopardi, who asked the Opposition leader for his opinion on the Labour Party’s proposal to introduce mandatory union membership.

In 2022, the Labour Party proposed introducing mandatory union membership, which sparked alarm among employers.

At the time, then deputy leader Chris Fearne clarified that the party had no plans to force employees to join a union, but rather safeguard their rights should they wish to do so.

The debate was rekindled when parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul said the government was in discussions with social partners on implementing some form of mandatory union membership.

Last year, he told Times of Malta the government planned on introducing mandatory union membership “well before” the election.

On Sunday, Azzopardi argued that workers have a right to join a union, but are often “bullied” into not joining.

Grech said the government must work on ensuring their rights are still protected, but not by removing the right of an individual not to join a union.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Dangers of mandatory union membership

Employers demand Labour drops pledge on mandatory trade union membership

“Our unions all do a fantastic job, and perhaps we should discuss means to support and finance them better.

"But we should not remove a right, which is in our constitution, that allows a person to not associate with a union.”

'Core traffic issue: population growth'

Grech and Azzopardi also discussed Malta’s chronic traffic congestion on Sunday.

Last month, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced a series of measures to tackle traffic issues, including an offer of €25,000 for drivers willing to give up their car and licence for five years.

Grech reiterated on Sunday that the Nationalist government would pay drivers €10,000 if they went carless for five years, noting that the difference between the two parties' proposals was that the PN would allow drivers to keep their licence.

He said the PN’s measure allowed motorists to give up their car, but if they truly needed to use the car for an errand or emergency, they could use another car.

The PN leader insisted that the government must address the population growth issue.

“If we continue to increase our population by 35,000 people per year, we will continue to increase the number of drivers on our roads,” he said.

“We need to address the population growth to address the stress on our infrastructure and also on hospitals.”

The discussion between the two also tackled drugs, with Azzopardi claiming it to be the "biggest" issue workers were facing today.

Grech said it was important to highlight the negative effects of drug use, just as cigarette packets have images printed on them showing the harms of smoking.

He said children must be educated and informed on the harms of drug use, and that they should be provided with educational sessions on how to confront their difficulties and traumas without the use of drug substances.

Does Malta need a happiness minister?

Azzopardi asked Grech whether happiness was a priority for the PN party, and whether, if elected to government, he would appoint a minister for happiness.

Grech, laughing at the concept, said he would not appoint such a minister, as he expected all his members to keep the happiness of the Maltese and Gozitans in mind.

"And we already do keep people's happiness in mind... that is why we proposed stronger work-life balance measures and traffic measures: these are measures that improve the quality of life of all workers and members in society," he said.

When asked if the PN was truly a "workers' party", Grech said the PN continued to stand with workers and continued to fight for their rights.

He said this was clear when the party put forward solutions to the cost of living crisis and better work-life balance measures.

He also spoke about the issue relating to HSBC.

Times of Malta reported how HSBC will be selecting its preferred bidder in the coming weeks.

Grech said he was concerned about Malta's failure to attract stakeholders interested in purchasing the bank.

He separately referred to his official visit to China, where the discussion on tariffs was on the agenda.

He said China was concerned about how the tariffs would impact every country, including the US and Malta.