The number of people in employment in the fourth quarter of last year was 305,218 - 3.4 per cent higher than in the same period in the previous year, or 64.4 per cent of the population aged 15 and over.

The National Statistics Office reported that self-employed persons accounted for 14.4 per cent of all persons with a main job. The majority of employed persons worked on a full-time basis and amounted to 268,640. A further 36,578 had a part-time job as their primary employment.

On average, full-timers usually worked 41.1 hours per week while part-timers worked 22.2 hours per week. In the fourth quarter of 2023, employed persons actually worked 32.7 hours per week, 1.2 hours less when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The average monthly basic salary of employees for the fourth quarter of 2023 was estimated at €1,837 from €1,787 in the same period last year. The highest basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector.

Average monthly salaries varied from €1,120 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €2,959 among managers.

35.3 per cent of people in employment had a tertiary level of education.

The unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 stood at 2.9 per cent. The main reason for inactivity was retirement or early retirement (43.3 per cent).