An introductory meeting bet­ween the Mayor of Victoria Brian Azzopardi and Robert Palmer recently took place at the mayor’s office. Both are members of the Victoria31 foundation. The foundation is working to try to ensure that the city succeeds in its bid to be chosen as the 2031 European Capital of Culture.

Palmer, a seasoned cultural consultant and former Director of Culture at the Council of Europe, has played a pivotal role in shaping the European Capitals of Culture (ECoC) initiative. He has directed two ECoC editions – Glasgow in 1990 and Brussels in 2000 – and authored a comprehensive evaluation for the European Commission analysing 29 ECoC cities from 1995 to 2004.

His work emphasised the importance of clear objectives, sustainable cultural development, and minimising political interference in cultural programming. Drawing from past experiences, notably Valletta 2018, Palmer has already offered critical insights to strengthen Victoria’s bid for the 2031 ECoC title.

He cautioned against the politicisation of cultural initiatives and stressed the need for independent governance structures to ensure artistic integrity

He cautioned against the politicisation of cultural initiatives and stressed the need for independent governance structures to ensure artistic integrity. Palmer also highlighted the potential risks of gentrification, urging cities like Victoria to balance cultural re­vitalisation with the preservation of local communities.

His guidance serves as a valuable resource for Victoria as it navigates the complexities of the ECoC bidding process.