A man was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon while carrying out some work in an alley within the limits of Mqabba.

The police said the man - a 41-year-old Albanian national from Siġġiewi - was injured at around 12.30pm on Sqaq tax-Xagħri l-Imqalleb.

He was given first aid on site by his colleagues, who also rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital.

Investigations by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.

A magisterial inquiry has also been launched.