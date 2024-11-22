Works on the first phase of a €35 million national cycle network are set to begin in the “coming months” after a tender for the project was finally awarded.

Once completed, the first part of the cycle network project (C-SAM) will enhance and establish new cycling and pedestrian routes connecting Msida, Pietà, Blata l-Bajda, Valletta and the Valletta waterfront.

“Infrastructure Malta announced its recommendation to award a contract to RM Construction Ltd. The proposed contract is valued at €7,433,721.43,” a spokesperson for the government agency said.

Times of Malta understands that the appeal period for rival bidders has ended, and RM’s bid is currently undergoing compliance checks. Works should begin once that is complete.

“Works should begin in the coming months,” the Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said.

The first phase of C-SAM was originally given an end-of-2024 deadline.

In October 2022, Infrastructure Malta, under the direction of then transport minister Aaron Farrugia, announced a plan to build between 50 and 60 kilometres of cycling routes over five years.

In April 2023, the Transport Ministry said that the first phase of the bicycle network project, C-SAM, would focus on the Grand Harbour area and should be completed by the end of 2024.

Although a tender for the Grand Harbour project was issued later in 2023, sources indicated that it was not awarded due to a lack of compliant bidders.

The agency issued another tender last June and applications closed in July.