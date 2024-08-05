Infrastructure Malta has announced works on a busy Qormi roundabout to ease traffic congestion.

In a statement on Monday the agency said that while works were in hand on cable-laying in the Qormi-Luqa roundabout junction, it is about to start works for better organisation of utility services and a better flow of traffic.

Among other changes, vehicles heading to the roundabout would be deviated through Triq Manoel Dimech instead of Triq l-Imdina.

The exit from the roundabout towards Luqa will see an additional lane at Triq it-Tin.

Parking will not be affected and pedestrian access will also be improved.

The works will be completed before the start of the scholastic year.