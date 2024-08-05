Infrastructure Malta has announced works on a busy Qormi roundabout to ease traffic congestion.
In a statement on Monday the agency said that while works were in hand on cable-laying in the Qormi-Luqa roundabout junction, it is about to start works for better organisation of utility services and a better flow of traffic.
Among other changes, vehicles heading to the roundabout would be deviated through Triq Manoel Dimech instead of Triq l-Imdina.
The exit from the roundabout towards Luqa will see an additional lane at Triq it-Tin.
Parking will not be affected and pedestrian access will also be improved.
The works will be completed before the start of the scholastic year.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us