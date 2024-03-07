Works on a large concert area on the site of a disused factory and waste dump in Ta' Qali is nearing completion, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Thursday.

The area falls within Ta' Qali national park.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett visited the concert area and was briefed on the facilities which will be offered on site.

He said the project formed part of government efforts to ensure that more open spaces were available for recreation purposes.

Omar Farrugia, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works, said the national park featured green areas equivalent to 20 football grounds, a theatre, exhibition hall, a piazza, new walkways, fountains and parking for 500 cars.

The concert area will be able to handle high-level concerts as well as large events. Facilities include dressing rooms, backstage equipment, a control room, clinic, lighting towers, design kiosks and 144 toilets.