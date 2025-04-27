The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) Literature Committee is organising a workshop offering a practical and accessible overview of the legal landscape surrounding authorship and publishing.

Led by Jeanine Rizzo, the session will cover essential topics such as authors’ rights, the responsibilities of publishers, and key contractual considerations for both emerging and established writers.

The event will also feature the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the National Book Council and MEIA, marking a significant step forward in collaboration and advocacy for Malta’s literary sector.

‘The Author and Publisher Deal – A Legal Guide for Authors and Publishers’ is taking place on May 10 at 10am at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. This event is supported by Arts Council Malta. For further updates and information on how to get involved, visit MEIA’s website or e-mail admin@meia.org.mt.