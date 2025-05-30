This year World Fostering Day is being celebrated today, May 31. Choosing to become a foster carer stems from an innate motivation in an individual or a family to share their time and home with children who require alternative care while their parents receive the necessary support. The desire to foster often arises from a deep craving to experience a new role – that of nurturing a child – and feeling honored to have the opportunity to care for a vulnerable young person.

Currently in Malta, approximately 238 children reside with foster carers. FSWS statistics highlight a paramount need for more foster carers, with around 50 children awaiting placement in a foster family. The fostering journey typically begins with a respite placement, which may eventually lead to reintegration with family members or permanency, should the Court determine that all plausible attempts at reunification have been unsuccessful.

Children in foster care celebrate this day because it has offered them the chance to be raised within a family. It is the fundamental right of every child to experience a nurturing family environment. Becoming a foster carer is often described as an emotional roller coaster, filled with a spectrum of feelings including joy, frustration, pain, and satisfaction. This all takes place whilst navigating a legal framework that can present ethical dilemmas. Individuals who choose to become foster carers receive training on the dynamics of caring for a child with trauma and the diverse parenting approaches this will require. Training also covers the current legal framework and delves into the systemic support provided for such placements. Research indicates that the brain development of a child who has experienced trauma differs from that of a child without such experiences.

Their brain’s neural connections are formed differently, often leading them to adopt flight, fight, freeze or appease responses. This can leave carers feeling perplexed when a child struggles to understand a simple instruction or don’t express emotions in an expected way. For instance, children with trauma might laugh instead of showing sadness or remorse. Equally they might hide or become aggressive instead of discussing disagreements or anxieties. Therefore, a primary role of a foster carer is to help children with trauma identify their emotions and express them in a healthy and safe environment.

What are the benefits of fostering a child with trauma?

• Learning to identify, understand, and express their emotions in a safe environment.

• Building healthy relationships with adults.

• Living in a family environment.

• Receiving individual and meaningful attention.

• Having the opportunity to develop fundamental skills alongside their peers.

Are you interested in embarking on the challenging yet deeply rewarding journey of becoming part of a child’s healing from trauma? Call 1778, and our representatives in both Malta and Gozo will provide you with guidance.