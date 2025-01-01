Revellers across the world ushered in 2025 on Tuesday, with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year that brought Olympic glory, a dramatic Donald Trump return and turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It is all but certain that 2024 will go down as the hottest year on record, with climate-fuelled disasters wreaking havoc from the plains of Europe to the Kathmandu Valley.

A tide of humanity washed onto Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, where authorities expected 2.5 million people to attend the city's fireworks display and dance to the sounds of Anitta and other great Brazilian performers.

"It's been a rather complicated year, but at the same time you always have to look at the positive side of things," said Florence Coret in Paris, where more than a million visitors flocked.

"So it's nice to end the year here."

Thousands of people lined the banks of London's River Thames for a firework extravaganza, though bad weather saw events cancelled in other cities, including Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party.

Pro-European Georgians rang in the New Year by setting off fireworks at month-long rallies against a ruling party they accuse of being under Russia's influence.

And Serbian students marched in Belgrade and two other cities demanding accountability over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November that killed 15 people.

A spectacular pyrotechnics display lit up Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as Asia joined in popping champagne corks and launching New Year's Eve parties.

Thousands thronged the streets of Taipei to watch Taiwan's tallest skyscraper erupt in a dazzling display of fireworks.

Sydney, the self-proclaimed "New Year's capital of the world", sprayed nine tonnes of fireworks from its famed Opera House and Harbour Bridge to begin the year's farewell.

In 2024, Taylor Swift brought the curtain down on her Eras tour, pygmy hippo Moo Deng went viral and teenage football prodigy Lamine Yamal helped Spain conquer the Euros.

The Paris Olympics united the world for a brief few weeks in July and August.

Athletes swam in the Seine, raced in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower and rode horses across the manicured lawns outside the Palace of Versailles.

Election upheaval

It was a global year of elections, with countless millions going to the polls across more than 60 countries.

Vladimir Putin prevailed in a Russian ballot widely dismissed as a sham, while a student uprising toppled Bangladesh's reigning prime minister.

However, no vote was as closely watched as the November 5 contest that will soon see Trump back in the White House.

The US president-elect has threatened to pile economic pain on China and boasted of his ability to halt the Ukraine war within "24 hours".

A change of government is likewise afoot in Ghana, where John Mahama will be sworn in on January 7 after a peaceful transition raised hope among ordinary Ghanaians.

Syria smiles again

Turmoil rippled across the Middle East as Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, Israel marched into southern Lebanon and doctored electronics exploded in a wave of Israeli assassinations targeting Hezbollah.

Civilians endured the grinding war in Gaza, where dwindling stocks of food, shelter and medicine made a humanitarian crisis even bleaker.

"May security and safety return, and may the war finally come to an end," Wafaa Hajjaj told AFP from Deir el-Balah, where masses of displaced residents now cram into crowded tents.

Umayyad Square in Damascus hummed to the throngs of people brandishing "revolution" flags after the overthrow of Assad ended 13 years of civil war.

"We did not expect such a miracle to happen, today the Syrians have found their smile again," 22-year-old student Layane el Hijazi told AFP.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine inches towards its third anniversary in February.

Ukraine must now contend with a Trump administration seemingly intent on winding back crucial military aid but President Volodymyr Zelensky remains defiant.

He acknowledged in his New Year address that "peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war".

Sudan also marked its second new year under the shadow of a war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that has killed tens of thousands and uprooted more than 12 million.

"We hope to come back to our houses safe and sound this year, for this war to end and just to be able to see home once more," Fatma Mohamed told AFP in Port Sudan.

Comebacks, football, festivals

There is plenty to look forward to in 2025, with AI advances on the horizon and rampant inflation tipped to slow.

Britpop bad boys Oasis will make a long-awaited reunion, while K-pop megastars BTS return to the stage after military service in South Korea.

Football aficionados will also discover a revamped 32-team Club World Cup hosted by the United States.

And about 400 million pilgrims are expected at the spectacular Kumbh Mela festival on India's sacred riverbanks - billed as the largest gathering of humanity on the planet.

The UK weather service has already forecast sweltering global temperatures for 2025, suggesting it is likely to rank among the hottest years recorded.